Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Has A Personal Trainer

Arnold Schwarzenegger has no intention of having has first grandchild born into a slothful world. Ever since he learned that his daughter Katherine is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, he has been scheduling sensible exercise for her. Chris (in black) and Katherine (in white) rode through Venice with Arnold and his buddies today, but sometimes Katherine had a hard time keeping up. Don’t worry – when her dad is done with her, she will be leading the pack.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

