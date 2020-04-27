Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer to be titled as Second Innings

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon were absolutely adored for their fun and quirky chemistry in Bareilly Ki Barfi. The duo’s comic timing was lauded by the audiences and critics alike and they are all set to star in another venture directed by Abhishek Jain. Even though the project has been delayed due to the infamous Coronavirus, it looks like the team has made a good albeit small progress. The makers have finally settled for a title for their upcoming film which will also star Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia.
We can’t wait to see what fun Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have in store for us with this unconventional script.
