Salman Khan keeping himself in shape to shoot for the climax of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai post lockdown

Since film shootings have been halted amid lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, actors are keeping themselves busy whilst at home. Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with some of his family members and close friends. The actor was shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the lockdown was announced.

Since the film will be delayed and he is yet to shoot some action scenes, he is keeping himself in shape by working out. As per reports, he has been keeping his weight in check, working out full-fledged in the gym, and eating the right food. Some car chase action sequences are yet to be filmed which will be done immediately post the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also keeping himself busy by harvesting fruits and vegetables. The whole family is eating home-cooked meals from their farm produce.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being directed by Prabhu Deva. It stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan’s snore DISTURBED Salman Khan’s sleep during Karan Arjun’s schedule!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results