Sehban Azim pens a beautifully heart-touching poem for Irrfan Khan

Sehban Azim known for his role as Inspector Malhar in Tujhse Hai Raabta is a man of many talents. His fans and friends are aware of how he has a knack for poetry and he is pretty good at it! He has been an avid follower of actors and all forms of art for the longest time now and has written a beautiful poem for Irrfan Khan. While the world woke up to the news yesterday of Irrfan Khan passing away and we’re all aware of how the void will never be filled of losing a brilliant actor.

Sehban, in his poem, speaks of how God has his own plan and compared them to a film and its characters. What touched our hearts the most was the last paragraph that reads that his mother says that those who pass away in Ramzan are special to God. He has expressed his condolences in one of the purest forms possible.

Take a look at it.

Pata nahi kyun lekin waqt se pehle Mann hi Mann is baat ki Khushi Mana li thi ke apna hero is beemari se Jeet gaya hai. Aadat padh jaati hai na apne hero ko har bar Jeettey huve dekhne ki Yeh filmein dekh kar Dil-o-dimagh bigad gaya hai Lekin ye Kahani to uparwala likh raha hai Aur uski film mein bhi Mera hero bohot hi bade Paimane per Jeeta hai Warna itni izzat Harne waale ko kabhi mili hai Kya Ye bhi Kya Kam Jeet hai ke Apni Amma ke jaane ka intezar kiya Warna bada muskil hota hai ek ma ke liye Apne bete ko jaate dekhna Aur phir meri Amma kehti hain ke ramazan mein Jo jaata hai woh Allah ke Kareeb hota hai. #restinpeace #irfankhan #innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun

Truly, Irrfan Khan had touched a lot many lives that we could imagine.

