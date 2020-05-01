Ramesh Sippy says one did not need to direct Rishi Kapoor 

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy's association with the Kapoor family goes way back. He made his directorial debut with the film Andaz in 1971 with Shammi Kapoor in the lead. In 1981 he made Shaan with Shashi Kapoor. Babita Kapoor was introduced by Ramesh Sippy's father in the film Raaz in 1967. Ramesh Sippy then made Saagar in 1985 with Rishi Kapoor.

Not only does Ramesh Sippy have a professional relationship with the Kapoor family but he is also related to them. The filmmaker's daughter married Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal.

While talking to a tabloid after the demise of Rishi Kapoor, Sippy said that he was in touch with the actor but not as much. He said that he had spoken to Rishi when he was seeking treatment in the US and everything seemed positive. The filmmaker was shocked to hear about the demise. He further said that because of the pandemic situation, he could not pay his last respects and feels miserable about it.

Talking about working with Rishi Kapoor, Sippy said that one did not need to direct him as he was a consummate actor. He said that once the scene is narrated he understood them well and had to just get ready and perform. Sippy said that he never needed to tell Rishi about what to do and what not to do.

ALSO READ: Aruna Irani remembers co-star Rishi Kapoor; narrates an old incident where he stood up like a hero

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results