Bipasha Basu shares unseen wedding video on fourth anniversary with Karan Singh Grover 

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover completed four years of marriage on April 30. Bipasha Basu wished her husband on their wedding anniversary by sharing an adorable never seen before video from their wedding ceremony.

“There is no emotion that is bigger than love. No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love. I am blessed to be with someone every day of my life, who I love so deeply… Each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life,” she wrote in her caption.

Thanking all well wishers, she further wrote, “Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude – that’s our motto. Celebrate love each day … count your blessings each day… thank life and live it fully each day. Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary. Time really flies… so make the best of each and every second… make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go.”

View this post on Instagram

There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love ❤️ I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply… each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life ???? Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude – that’s our motto❤️ Celebrate love each day … count your blessings each day… thank life and live it fully each day❤️ Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary???? Time really flies… so make the best of each and every second… make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go. Thank you all ,for your wishes and love. Sending virtual hugs and big love to all❤️ Spread love ???? #Monkeyversary #monkeylove #stayhome

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 29, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

Meanwhile, Karan took to Instagram to share a poem dedicated to his 'sweet sweet love' Bipasha. “You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain… You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain… You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss… I’ll love you more every day in this life and rest, I promise you this,” part of the poem read.

View this post on Instagram

???? Wish a very very very Happy Anniversary my sweet sweet love! You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain… You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain… You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss… I’ll love you more everyday in this life and rest, I promise you this… You pat me on my back when I'm right and kick my ass when I'm wrong… You make every moment beautiful even if our path sometimes seems weary and long… You are my partner, my lover, my soulmate, my own, my best friend , my everything and much more than anyone can say, can hear or can see.. My soul thanks you every moment in this dimension and the rest raised to infinity Thank you my love for being mine Wish you a very happy anniversary! ???? #monkeylove

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Apr 29, 2020 at 5:40pm PDT

Bipasha is set to make her comeback on the screen with Bhushan Patel's romantic thriller titled Aadat. The couple were last seen together in 2015 film Alone, during the shoot of which they fell in love.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu makes besan laddoos to mark her fourth wedding anniversary, husband Karan Singh Grover can’t stop eating them!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results