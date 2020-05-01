Arjun Kapoor calls out violation of privacy in cryptic note after videos of Rishi Kapoor from hospital go viral

Indian cinema lost another icon in Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday after his prolonged battle with Leukaemia. The actor was 67 and was survived by wife Neetu Singh and kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. But, yesterday, many of his videos from the hospital and his last rites went viral on social media.

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to call out those who violated the privacy of the late actor and his family. In a cryptic note, it seemed like his message was directed towards those who posted videos of the veteran actor from the hospital bed.

Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote, “The choice to not post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget. Sometimes humanity, empathy must prevail over being first to embrace the use of sly voyeuristic material presented to you. Just sometimes.”

Arjun Kapoor worked with Rishi Kapoor in Aurangzeb (2013) shared a note yesterday talking about his experience and that Rishi had told Boney Kapoor that he need not worry since Arjun was a good actor. "Thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima's sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever," Arjun wrote.

Rishi Kapoor was in New York for almost a year for his treatment after Mulk had released. He returned to India last year in September and was looking forward to returning to the movies. His last film was The Body starring Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Ramesh Sippy says one did not need to direct Rishi Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results