Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional blog remembering Rishi Kapoor, reveals why he never visited him in hospital

Indian cinema lost another icon. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after his long battle with Leukaemia. The actor was survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and two kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His death news was first confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter on April 30, 2020.

While the actor couldn't attend the last rites, Abhishek Bachchan was in attendance to support to the Kapoor family. Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan recalled meeting Rishi Kapoor for the first time. "I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house."

"I would see him more often after, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms .. He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other," he wrote.

Big B then spoke about working with Kapoor on several films and how he would make the set and scenes lively. "We worked in several films together. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question. And there has never been any other, that could lip-sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !!" he said.

"No just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event, he would find that little distractive light-hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation .. When there was a time-lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot, he would bring out his playing cards, or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition," he added.

He further talked about his diagnosis and even in those times, he stayed positive. "During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly. Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor," he wrote.

"I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile," he signed off.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor worked in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Kabhie Kabhie, Ajooba, Chala Murari Hero Banne, Dosti Dushmani and Mehrunisa. Their last work together was in 2018's 102 Not Out.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor’s co-stars Satish Kaushik and Farida Jalal express grief

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results