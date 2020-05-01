Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers her Chintu uncle, shares moments when he had a drink with Saif Ali Khan in Hum Tum and spent time with Tiger Pataudi

Indian cinema lost another icon. A day after the passing of Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after his long battle with Leukaemia. The actor was survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and two kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His funeral rites were performed by Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday afternoon in presence of Neetu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and some close family members.

After the religious ceremonies were completed, like the rest of the Kapoor family, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram account to share some memories of him. She shared a video of Rishi Kapoor having a drink with Saif Ali Khan in the scene in Hum Tum. The scene is from the part where the actor was singing iconic Bobby track ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahi’ while playing the piano when his son played by Saif joins him. Sharing the video on social media, Kareena posted a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 30, 2020 at 8:34am PDT

Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor shared screen space in Love Aaj Kal and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Kareena also shared a moment of Rishi when he met Saif’s father, the legendary cricketer Tiger Pataudi. She wrote, “Two Tigers ❤.”

View this post on Instagram

Two Tigers ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 1, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

Another moment she shared was of her father Randhir and Rishi from their childhood smiling for the camera. “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle ❤️❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:02am PDT

Rishi Kapoor was also put on the map when he won National Award as Best Child Artiste for his role in 1970, Mera Naam Joker which starred Raj Kapoor in the leading role. His last role was in The Body.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional blog remembering Rishi Kapoor, reveals why he never visited him in hospital

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results