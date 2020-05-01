Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, says ‘some losses are too personal to discuss publicly’

Indian cinema lost another icon. A day after the passing of Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after his long battle with Leukaemia on April 30, 2020 at the age of 67. The actor was survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and two kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His funeral rites were performed by Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday afternoon in presence of Neetu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and some close family members.

After the religious ceremonies were completed, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to pen heartfelt tribute to the actor who was not just a co-star for him but like a father figure. He wrote on Instagram, “The true measure of a great man is… When upon his passing, you don’t just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always…”

Abhishek and Rishi shared screen space in All Is Well in 2015.

Rishi Kapoor won National Award as Best Child Artiste for his role in 1970, Mera Naam Joker which starred Raj Kapoor in the leading role. He went onto star in major movies like Bobby, Chandni, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Bol Radha Bol, Prem Granth, Agneepath, Mulk, 102 Not Out among others. His last role was in The Body.

