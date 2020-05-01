Paulo Coelho pays a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan by quoting Bhagavad Gita

Indian cinema bid farewell to Irrfan Khan, one of the finest talents ever seen in Indian cinema, on April 29, 2020, after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for colon infection before he breathed his last on Wednesday. Tributes have been pouring in from all across the world including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who remembered him for his craft.

Renowed author Paulo Coelho paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan by quoting Bhagavad Gita. “A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan. ‘Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.’ ― Bhagavad Gita,” the writer tweeted.

A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan

“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”

― Bhagavad Gita pic.twitter.com/WKaOlgf4bi

— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 30, 2020

Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan’s wife, released an elaborate statement on Friday, May 1. In the statement, she said, “I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them.”

She further said, “Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come.”

Some of his prolific work includes Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku, The Namesake Talvar and Hindi Medium.

