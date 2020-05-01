Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the world to fight against coronavirus as part of Rise For All

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has joined nine women leaders across the world to support a global plan for social and economic recovery from the novel coronavirus. Mirza who is an environmentalist will be contributing to creating a sustainable planet as part of Rise for All, a global advocacy effort. The initiative aims at mobilising support for the UN road map to tackle the current COVID-19 pandemic. Dia will be working towards funding the UN Response and Recovery Trust Fund.

Joining Mirza in this advocacy effort convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed is a host of dignitaries such as — President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, Prime Minister of Norway and SDG Advocate Erna Solberg, SDG Advocate and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador of Pakistan Muniba Mazari, Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Executive Director of UNFPA Natalia Kanem.

Dia Mirza said that in the coming weeks, more women leaders from political, multilateral and business sectors are expected to join Rise For All. The actress-producer said that they will work towards building a more sustainable world by not just adopting and following through on the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, but also finding individual action and individual ways to become better citizens of our planet.

