Actors to do makeup at home, doctors to be on set and more new safety measures set up by Cine bodies

With productions being halted amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus, cine bodies have been working out on a plan on how to proceed film shootings when everything goes back normal. They have a tentative idea that shootings might resume by July of this year but it will require a lot of protocols to be put in place.

Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly had a virtual meeting on Monday after Producer's Guild planned a list of new rules to be followed if the shooting resumes in July. The Siddharth Roy Kapur led team provided a bunch of new measures for the safety of artists and the entire crew. It includes swab test result that should be provided before the shooting resumes, contactless temperature checking of every unit in the morning, actors to get their makeup and styling done at home and should ideally bring only staff member on set, and doctors and nurses to be present on the sets of the shooting. Producers will be requested to provide four masks per crew member for the span of 12 hours of the shoot. It seems like they won't hire crew members aged over 60 years for the first three months.

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, said that they've tentatively put July as the month when shootings resume. He said that artists won't put health at risk. Films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Maidaan have been halted and teams understand the gravity of the situation. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, said that they will also pitch insurance for the workers.

