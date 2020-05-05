Kanika Kapoor misses her three children amid lock-down, shares photo

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who recovered from Covid-19 a few weeks ago, is now spending the lock-down period with her parents in Lucknow. While she seems to cherish her quality time at home, Kanika is also dearly missing her children, who are in London. She took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the kids.
The photo has her daughter Aayana and Samara and son Yuvraj sharing a lovely moment together. "I miss you soo much," Kanika wrote. She also shared a quote that says, "When you love what you have, you have everything you need."
View this post on Instagram
I miss you soo much ????????????
A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 3:24am PDT
Also Read: Doctors say that Kanika Kapoor can’t donate plasma yet, here’s why
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply