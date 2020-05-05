Kanika Kapoor misses her three children amid lock-down, shares photo

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who recovered from Covid-19 a few weeks ago, is now spending the lock-down period with her parents in Lucknow. While she seems to cherish her quality time at home, Kanika is also dearly missing her children, who are in London. She took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the kids.

The photo has her daughter Aayana and Samara and son Yuvraj sharing a lovely moment together. "I miss you soo much," Kanika wrote. She also shared a quote that says, "When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

The singer returned from London to Lucknow around mid-March via Mumbai, and tested positive for Covid-19 after a few days. She was accused of dodging the mandatory screening at the airport and allegedly hosted a lavish party post her return at a five star hotel in Lucknow. However, in her recent statement, Kanika dismissed all rumours and also added that no person that came in contact with her had tested positive for Coronavirus.

