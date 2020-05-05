Disha Patani says she’s spending her time pampering her pets and catching up on movies during the lockdown

It comes as a no brainer that Disha Patani is the hottest and fittest actress in the industry. Considering the current situation everyone is stuck in four walls and is doing various activities to keep oneself busy and get through this in a good process. Disha also has her own ways to spend her days and give us a sneak peek into her off-camera life.

Disha shares, "I’ve had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and traveling around. I’m spending most of the time pampering my pets and apart from that I’m catching up on some movies."

Disha also adds how she is dedicating her time for fitness and shares, "I’m also doing my workouts at home and some basic dance routines to keep me occupied." The actress also shares more pictures of her pampering her pets, doing makeup sharing some throwbacks, and much more on her social media.

With constant activity on her social media, Disha is also building her connect with the audiences by showing a little more of how her life is off-camera and one definitely enjoys it. Disha will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in a glamorous avatar with Salman Khan followed by the sequel of Ek Villian.

