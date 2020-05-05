Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a glam session with Krishna Sky!

Self-quarantined for over 40 days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been spending much-needed quality time together which they usually don’t, considering their hectic schedules. They have also actively participated in spreading awareness about the disease and have donated humungous amounts to various funds and even conducted Instagram live sessions with medical health experts.

These days, Priyanka is accompanied by Krishna Sky who recently helped her with her workout. After their workout session, the actress and her niece played princesses with each other, and Priyanka is all smiles as the little one dolls her up. She took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself enjoying the makeover session. Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

First Monday in May ⁣ This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣ Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna ????- @divya_jyoti

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 4, 2020 at 5:31pm PDT

After the lockdown, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

