This article was last updated on May 23, 2025

Less Heineken in the shelves at Jumbo, Bierbrouwer loses summary proceedings

Jumbo is not obliged to buy more beer at Heineken immediately. That is the judgment of the Oost-Brabant court. The beer brewer had one summary proceedings Takened against the supermarket chain, because it purchases less beer from the brand and that led to empty shelves.

According to De Bierbrouwer, Jumbo does not adhere to the ‘endurance agreement’ between the two companies. Over the past sixty years, Heineken has supplied various beer products to Jumbo, which are available in both branches and online. But according to Jumbo, that agreement came to an end when the company joined the purchasing organization Everest in 2023. That company does the negotiations for the supermarket.

That means that Heineken and Everest must come to a new agreement. And the court agrees with that. But given the long cooperation between Jumbo and Heineken, the judge does not think it is appropriate that the supermarket chain has canceled the agreement within a short term. The beer brewer may be eligible for compensation.

Heineken says it will study the ruling. The beer brewer does say that “the approach remains to continue the many years of collaboration with Jumbo”. Jumbo indicates that he is happy with the statement and indicates that he will continue with the negotiations with Heineken.

