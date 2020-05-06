Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia’s Dance Deewane 3 begins virtual auditions

With everything going digital amid lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, reality shows have found a new way to conduct auditions. Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia will return as judges for Dance Deewane 3.

For the show, the makers have begun virtual auditions. Madhuri Dixit kicked off her work by recording the promo for the show and asking the audience to participate by uploading their videos oh Viacom18's digital platform.

The final aspirants will be selected for the show once the film and TV bodies resume shoots. Arjun Bijlani will be returning as the show host. They'll kick off the new season after everything goes back to normal.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit and Kajol reminisce about sharing screen space with late Rishi Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results