Halsey cosplays as D.Va from Overwatch and her bikini look is sexy

American singer Halsey making herself productive and using this self-quarantine time due to coronavirus pandemic to the fullest. From sharing her new music to spending time at home chilling, she is doing it all.

Recently, the 'Without Me' singer took to her social media to share a series of photos of herself cosplaying the character of D.Va, from Blizzard’s Overwatch game. The caption read, “another day another play.”

Obviously, Halsey took some liberties while dressing up as a popular character. She skipped the jumpsuit and instead, she wore a blue, black, and pink bikini with gloves and headgear.

another day another play ????????????????

In January, Halsey released her album 'Manic'. She recently released a collaboration 'Be Kind' with DJ Marshmello.

be kind ???? out now

