Halsey cosplays as D.Va from Overwatch and her bikini look is sexy

American singer Halsey making herself productive and using this self-quarantine time due to coronavirus pandemic to the fullest. From sharing her new music to spending time at home chilling, she is doing it all.
Obviously, Halsey took some liberties while dressing up as a popular character. She skipped the jumpsuit and instead, she wore a blue, black, and pink bikini with gloves and headgear.
another day another play ????????????????
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT
In January, Halsey released her album 'Manic'. She recently released a collaboration 'Be Kind' with DJ Marshmello.
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 30, 2020 at 9:35pm PDT
ALSO READ: Halsey donates 100,000 masks to medical professionals and staff amid coronavirus pandemic
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply