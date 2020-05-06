Kiara Advani is enjoying cooking and spending quality time with her family amid lockdown

As the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 18 and the chances are it will be extended further, celebrities have used this time at home to hone new skills and spend time with their families which they wouldn’t get otherwise due to their busy schedules. Kiara Advani says that she has learnt how to cook and now she can make anything. She has baked a cake, cookies, and even made gajar ka halwa.

The actress recently spoke to a daily and revealed that she is enjoying staying at home since has always been a homebody. She said that till the time they don’t get back to the sets, she is staying indoors and loves spending time with her family. Kiara said that she has gone back to playing board games, ludo, uno among other things that remind her of her childhood.

Earlier, she did not get to celebrate the successes of her past films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. But, now she has the time do so. She said that she is praying that they return to sets soon. Kiara further said that it will be different for sure but she is hoping for the best.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has four films – Indoo Ki Jawaani, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani’s obsession with Cinderella goes all the way back to her childhood, here’s the proof

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results