Satish Kaushik tells us what to do ‘When life gives you banana’ in this euphonious song; watch

The nation went under lockdown on March 25. We are currently in phase 3 of the lockdown which ends on May 17. Several businesses have come to a halt and many have lost their jobs. This period has led to increased anxiety and depression amongst people. People from the entertainment industry have been trying their best to come with content to entertain the masses during this distressing period.

Many celebrities have taken to original music to entertain fans. Now, actor-director Satish Kaushik has sung a song titled, ‘When life gives you banana’. It is a happy song that motivates people to stay positive even during the lockdown.

Sharing the video where he is seen happily singing the song, Satish wrote, “There is despair, sadness, sense of loss everywhere. Should we succumb to this pressure? To answer the question here is a light-hearted, inspiring song, “When Life Gives U A Banana” by RashmiVirag #whenlifegivesuabanana #satishkaushik #rashmivirag #vikasmalu"

There is despair, sadness, sense of loss everywhere. Should we succumb to this pressure? To answer the question here is a light-hearted, inspiring song, “When Life Gives U A Banana” by RashmiVirag #whenlifegivesuabanana #satishkaushik #rashmivirag #vikasmalu pic.twitter.com/AboaIbsT4W

— satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 5, 2020

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had released a song titled ‘Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega’ sending out positivity and hope to everyone. The song was sung by the superstar himself and the video had a special appearance of his son AbRam.

