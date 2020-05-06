VIRAL: Tamannaah Bhatia’s old picture with Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzak in a jewellery store

With the lockdown in place, people have a lot of free time and are scrolling through social media more than usual. Old and rare pictures of celebrities have been doing the rounds on social media now. Recently, a picture of Tamannaah Bhatia posing with former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq went viral on social media.

In the said picture, both the actress and the cricketer are seen holding some jewellery in their hands. Tamannaah is seen wearing a white suit, while Razzak is seen in a navy blue blazer, blue shirt and black trousers.

Reportedly, the picture was clicked at the opening of a jewellery store in Dubai in 2017. This picture led to speculations around her marriage. After seeing this old picture, fans reached the conclusion that the actress is planning to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, in the past, Tamannaah had expressed her displeasure on rumours around her personal life. She had said that she is linked to an actor one day, a cricketer on another day and now it is a doctor. She also added that such rumours make it sound like she is on a husband shopping spree while the same is not true.

