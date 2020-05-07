Amitabh Bachchan explains how he shot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 amid the lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan was recently called out for breaking social distancing rules as he started to shoot for season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The promo recently came out and after the backlash, Amitabh Bachchan justified his reasons through his blog post yesterday. He insisted that all the precautionary measures were taken to shoot the promo and that they did a two-day shoot in just a day. He asked people to keep their problems to themselves in the blog post.
The registrations promo was shot at his house with Nitesh Tiwari as the director.
