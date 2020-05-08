Dwayne Johnson congratulates his teacher on her retirement with surprise video message

Actor Dwayne Johnson just made his teacher's dream come true! The actor sent out a congratulatory message to Carol Propst, an English teacher at Virginia High School, who was retiring after working for 39 years as a teacher. One of her colleagues reached out to Johnson on Twitter and the actor obliged with a video message.

"Today I received the ultimate retirement send-off: a personalized message from Dwayne @TheRock Johnson! Thanks to all my beloved students and colleagues. BVPS, YOU ROCK! #propstrocks," Propst shared on Twitter.

So it happened. I’ll tell the story in a series of tweets but @TheRock reached out to us to surprise @PropstMiss. @news5wcyb videoed it and will run a segment about it tonight at 10. THANK YOU to Dwayne Johnson! Thank you to @garyskeen01 for his major role in this. #propstrocks https://t.co/aVojzFIUcg pic.twitter.com/o4nhmHc4bc

— Noah Ashbrook (@Mr_Ashbrook) May 6, 2020

Dwayne was heard saying, "Hey Carole, Dwayne Johnson here. I wanted to take a moment to say congratulations. Congratulations, Carole, for your retirement from Virginia High School after 39 amazing, incredible years. Wow!"

"Carol. Congratulations! I am so happy for you, and I am so proud of you. And, being that this is teacher appreciation week, on behalf of all parents, Carole I say thank you. Thank you and thank all of your fellow teachers for your wisdom, for your love, for your care, for your discipline — which I needed a lot if you were my teacher. But thank you so much for educating and for caring for our kids," he said.

Day 71. So do I now send our 70 days of thank you tweets to @TheRock? To understand the whole story you first need to see his video he sent to @PropstMiss. I’m editing her reaction video and will post it soon. pic.twitter.com/Sqcin0cOUM

— Noah Ashbrook (@Mr_Ashbrook) May 6, 2020

Dwayne Johnson also sent a gift package to her which included a tequila brand as he said that they would share it one day together.

Seeing her reaction, he responded on Twitter by saying, "Awww I love seeing this. Her reaction is just beautiful. Things like this are the best part of fame."

I‘ll ride with you, Carol ????????????❤️ https://t.co/tevJCWmcAY

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 7, 2020

