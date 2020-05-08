Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda and Shehzad Shaikh are in awe of their reel life father Rajesh Khattar’s son Vanraj

Bepannaah is one of the few Indian television serials that have left a mark on its audience. It has been a year and a half since the show went off-air and it still seems to be making rounds in the news. Starring Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khattar, Shehzad Shaikh, Anchal Goswami, Parineeta Borthakur and more, this show will always have a special place in its audience’s hearts. The star cast still shares a special bond with each other and make sure to get together whenever possible.

Rajesh Khattar, who played Harshwardhan Hooda on the show, has recently had a baby boy named Vanraj. Taking to his Instagram, Rajesh has revealed the first picture of baby Vanraj Khattar and the internet couldn’t stop gushing over the little cutie! He also shared pictures of Harshad Chopda and Shehzad Shaikh meeting Vanraj for the first time. The caption reads, “#throwback Reel one’s awed by Real One ♥️♥️ @harshad_chopda @shehzadss #vanrajkhattar”

Take a look at the pictures and they are going to leave you in awe of this trio, too!

#throwback Reel one's awed by Real One ♥️♥️ @harshad_chopda @shehzadss #vanrajkhattar

