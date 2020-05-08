Farah Khan’s life comes to full circle with Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn making her debut in Mrs Serial Killer

On May 1, Shirish Kunder's directorial Mrs Serial Killer was released on Netflix. The film is co-produced by Farah Khan. While Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina play the lead roles, the film also marks the debut of Zayn Khan, who is the daughter of Mansoor Khan and niece of Aamir Khan.
On Thursday, Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Zayn Khan. Sharing the picture she also revealed how life came a full circle for her with Zayn's debut in her film. "In 1992 her father, Mansur khan gave me a break as choreographer in #jojeetawohisikandar .. 28 yrs later his daughter @zaynmarie makes her debut n wins hearts in our film , #mrsserialkiller.. life has a way of coming full circle," she wrote.
In 1992 her father, Mansur khan gave me a break as choreographer in #jojeetawohisikandar .. 28 yrs later his daughter @zaynmarie makes her debut n wins hearts in our film , #mrsserialkiller.. life has a way of coming full circle ♥️
