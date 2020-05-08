Watch: Karan Johar’s son Yash mistakes his tijori to be a washing machine

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi certainly have a fascination for their father's closet, and are hovering around that place most of the times. Quite understandable, given that Karan is a known fashion freak and has piles of interesting clothes in his closet.
And apart from that, he also has a tijori inside one of the cupboards! This was a discovery for us, and the credit goes to Yash who thought it to be a washing machine and opened the cupboard door for us! Karan can't stop laughing when Yash tells him it is a washing machine, and says that his tijori is empty, thanks to the present economic condition, and a washing machine would actually be much more useful. LOL! He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist".
Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 6, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT
Stern critics in the house!
