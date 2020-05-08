Watch: Karan Johar’s son Yash mistakes his tijori to be a washing machine

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi certainly have a fascination for their father's closet, and are hovering around that place most of the times. Quite understandable, given that Karan is a known fashion freak and has piles of interesting clothes in his closet.

And apart from that, he also has a tijori inside one of the cupboards! This was a discovery for us, and the credit goes to Yash who thought it to be a washing machine and opened the cupboard door for us! Karan can't stop laughing when Yash tells him it is a washing machine, and says that his tijori is empty, thanks to the present economic condition, and a washing machine would actually be much more useful. LOL! He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist".

View this post on Instagram

Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 6, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT

The huge closet might attract them, but Yash and Roohi aren't always very delighted with their dad's choices. Just some days ago, they mistook one of his fancy Manish Malhotra kurtas as their grandmother Hiroo Johar's dress. Another time, they were seen picking Karan's frames and calling them stupid.

Stern critics in the house!

