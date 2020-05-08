WELCOME TO LOS ANGELES: MEGHAN AND HARRY!

How ANYONE could imagine that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a MISTAKE when they left the royal family and castles and moved to Los Angeles is a mystery. We happen to think that LA is the greatest city in the world for living. The climate is everything and the cultural, social, and just plain fun elements are abundant. We know how lucky we are to be here. Certainly staying at Tyler Perry’s mansion (above) is enjoyable for now, but the ex-royals are fervently hunting for something smaller and more manageable. We predict that – despite the paparazzi – they will be very happy here – and Archie will eventually be surfing with the best of them…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

