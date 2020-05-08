Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities react to Vizag Gas leak

Early on Thursday morning at around 3 am a gas leak was reported from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, at least 13 people have died and thousands of people in the vicinity have fallen sick and have been admitted to hospital. Visuals of people lying on the floor unconscious were being circulated on the internet. Many people complained of breathing difficulties, skin rashes and sore eyes. The source of the leak was a styrene plant owned by South Korean electronics giant LG, located at RRV Puram near Gopalapatnam, about 15 kms from the coast city.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express grief and shock over this unfortunate incident:

The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength ????

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 7, 2020

The tragic #VizagGasLeakage reminds one of the #BhopalGasTragedy which also happened because of poor maintenance of gas tanks. Over 50,000 died over the years, and birth deformities continue even 50 years later. Heart goes out to victims. ????????????????

— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 7, 2020

The news about the #VizagGasLeak is so heartbreaking. Prayers and strength for all those affected.

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 7, 2020

Really sad to learn about the Vizag gas tragedy. Such a high testing time for human lives. Prayers for the innocents who departed & hoping for best & immediate medical facility for others affected.

Prayers & strength ????????

— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) May 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked about the vizag incident. My heart goes out to the families, deepest condolences ????????????hoping and praying the injured recover soon #VizagGasLeak

— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) May 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam. My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 7, 2020

Saddened by the tragic gas leak incident in Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong.

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 7, 2020

Heartbroken… ????

This year cannot get any worse pl… ????

My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones… love and strength to the people of Vizag… ♥️???????? #VizagGasLeakage

— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 7, 2020

Its really sad that the people of Vizag have to face this situation, while already fighting another one. More power to those fighting the gas leak & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones affected. Stay safe & strong.#VizagGasLeak

— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 7, 2020

Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy. ????

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2020

I hope that the people of my Vizag take precautionary measures by wiping their face and body with a wet cloth every couple of hours for the next 3-5 days. This incident is most unfortunate, sincere condolences to the families of the deceased 🙁 🙁#VizagGasLeak

— Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) May 7, 2020

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PK Mishra held a meeting with cabinet secretary, home secretary, NDRF, NDMA, AIIMS director and medical experts on the incident of gas leak in Visakhapatnam and gave directions for sending of a team of experts to the site of the tragedy. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a detailed enquiry into the gas leak.

