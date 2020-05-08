Dheeraj Dhoopar of Kundali Bhagya says he can’t wait to get back to work, reveals how he’s spending his time at home

Dheeraj Dhoopar started off his career back in 2009 and has only headed in one direction after that. Doing shows after shows, he is now a part of Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra and the show has been on top for all Zee portals worldwide. Being a part of a show this huge, Dheeraj feels blessed and is encouraged to do more once he gets back on the sets. In his exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Dheeraj Dhoopar spoke about how he’s spending his time in the lockdown and how he’s super excited to get back to work. Apart from that, he also spoke about how he’s glad that he got Karan Luthra’s character now and not in the early stages of his career.

Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “When it started, it was more of a holiday for all of us and I always look at the brighter side. So, I understand that we have to be at home to fight COVID-19 and I also get to spend a lot of time with my wife and our dog. I usually don’t get to spend that much time with them, I have 12-14 hours of shoot then I have to head for the gym to stay in shape so that comes to about 15-16 hours, so it’s good that I’m spending a lot of time at home. My wife’s a great cook and she’s pampering me a lot, so we spend our time watching all the good films we missed out on. The daily routine also includes working out and having tea watching the sunset.”

“It’s been almost four years since we got married so this is the longest time I’ve spent with her. Even though I know her from 2009 from my first show, we didn’t get such a long period of time to spend with each other. This is the best part, when we look at the brighter side of the situation.”

Speaking of Kundali Bhagya being the number one show across all the Zee portals, Dheeraj said, “It feels great to be a part of the show. I never took pressure as an actor and I’ve always felt that I should give my 100% to my job and I should be genuine towards my work. I’m really lucky that Karan Luthra has become such a loved one, people come to me and talk about Karan even when I’m travelling abroad. I always wanted to do an Ekta Kapoor show and nobody knew that the show will become so big. The feel of the show, the channel, the producers, the star cast, everything is great about Kundali Bhagya. I love everything about Karan Luthra and I love playing his role.”

When asked about the level of excitement to get back to work, Dheeraj says, “I’m very excited to get back to work, I’m dying to get back there. I’m just waiting for things to return to normalcy, every morning the first thing I do is check the news to get updated if things are better, hoping that I’ll get to read something better. Everything has been put on hold completely, so it will take time for things and people to get back to work and they will have their own contemplations. So, it will take time to return back to normal, but we’ll get there. I’m ready to shoot for extra hours, because I just miss the set life way too much.”

While concluding our conversation, Dheeraj sent out a lot of love to his fans and thanked them for showering so much love on Karan Luthra.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results