Karishma Tanna says actors post on social media to inspire others and not to show off

Amid the lockdown, Karishma Tanna and a lot of other celebrities have been sharing how they’re spending their time during the lockdown. Giving a glimpse of their daily routine, there are a lot of fans who have been rooting to see more of the celebrities to understand their favourites better. However, along with appreciation, the celebs are facing a lot of criticism with people asking them to stop showing off their privileges.
Karishma Tanna was supposed to announce a web series this year, but can’t talk about it anymore till things get back to normal.
