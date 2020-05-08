Karishma Tanna says actors post on social media to inspire others and not to show off

Amid the lockdown, Karishma Tanna and a lot of other celebrities have been sharing how they’re spending their time during the lockdown. Giving a glimpse of their daily routine, there are a lot of fans who have been rooting to see more of the celebrities to understand their favourites better. However, along with appreciation, the celebs are facing a lot of criticism with people asking them to stop showing off their privileges.

Karisma Tanna, in her recent interview, spoke about how the celebs have the power to reach out to masses. The real reason why they share workout videos and other activities is that they want to inspire others to do the same. While a lot of people consider it as showing off, the celebs are not on social media to do so, but hope that people will do the same. On the day the lockdown was announced, Karishma Tanna was in Lonavla with her friends and as soon as the news got out, they left from the place and she’s currently with her parents at her home.

Karishma Tanna was supposed to announce a web series this year, but can’t talk about it anymore till things get back to normal.

