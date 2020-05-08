Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares old photo of Rishi Kapoor with Randhir, Babita and RD Burman

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after his prolonged battle with leukemia. The Kapoor family, friends, and fans continue to remember him on social media.
On Thursday, his niece Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of him with her parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor. The black and white photo features legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman (RD Burman). She captioned her picture, "Irreplaceable" with a heart emoji.
Neetu Kapoor left a heart emoji in the comments section.
