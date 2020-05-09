Sara Ali Khan gives out major fitness motivation with a throwback workout video!

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and manages to stick to her workout routine even during the lockdown. However, at home, her workout is limited so she shared an old video of herself sweating it out in the gym. Her workout partner at home being her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, they are sometimes accompanied by their furry friend, Fluffy Singh. She recently posted a throwback video on her Instagram where she’s seen doing pull ups like a pro!

Sara captioned the video as, “Don’t pray for lighter burdens ???? Work for a #stronger back ????️‍♂️???? Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied ????????✌???????????? Don’t allow yourself to crack ???????? And if you stop or fail or fall ????✋ Just get right back on track ✅???????? #flashbackfriday”.

Take a look at it.

