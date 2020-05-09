Madhuri Dixit shares a major throwback photo, can you identify the actor?

No matter how many years pass by, Madhuri Dixit will always be remembered as Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl. Not everyone is as blessed with their moves as she is, and she remains a true dance icon for today's actors. And now we know, she had a thing for dance right from her childhood.

The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her school days, wherein she is seen performing on the stage with her sister. "This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?," she wrote.

The two them look almost identical in the photo, and it is indeed difficult to differentiate. Madhuri has two sisters namely Rupa Dixit and Bharati Dixit, but she did not mention who among them is a part of this photograph.

Workwise, the actor was last seen in Karan Johar's 2019 production Kalank.

