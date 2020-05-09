5 Years Of Piku: Deepika Padukone bids farewell to Irrfan Khan with an unseen picture

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan shared the screen space for the first time in Piku and had become very close friends through the course of this Shoojit Sircar directorial. The film that explored a father-daughter relationship in its truest forms has completed 5 years of its release and this time, it comes with a sad note as Irrfan Khan, who played a pivotal role in the film, passed away a few days ago.

The entire industry mourned for this loss and now, Deepika Padukone bids a teary farewell to her friend with the lyrics of one of the film’s songs, ‘Lamhe Guzar Gaye’. The movie will always hold a special place in our hearts for all the right reasons. Deepika Padukone shared an unseen candid picture with Irrfan Khan where they are seen laughing about something. Take a look at it.

लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में पल में रुला दिया पल में हसा के फिर रह गये हम जी राहो में थोड़ा सा पानी है रंग है थोड़ी सी छावो है चुभती है आँखो में धूप ये खुली दिशाओ में और दर्द भी मीठा लगे सब फ़ासले ये कम हुए ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में थोड़ी सी बेरूख़ी जाने दो थोड़ी सी ज़िंदगी लाखो स्वालो में ढूंधू क्या थक गयी ये ज़मीन है जो मिल गया ये आस्मा तो आस्मा से मांगू क्या ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो -Piku Rest in Peace my Dear Friend…???? #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku

The film could not have had a better casting than Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

