Tiger Shroff goes down the memory lane, shares a BTS video from Baaghi shoots

The nation is under a lock-down, and like everyone else, Tiger Shroff is also trying to sail through this time by keeping himself occupied at home. But it looks like he simply can't get the Baaghi franchise off his mind.

About two weeks back, Baaghi completed four years, and the actor wrote a brief, emotional note on Instagram, sharing a BTS video with us. Today, he shared with us glimpses of his workshop for the film, in Bangkok where it was shot. The video has Tiger practicing for some intense action sequences and packing powerful kicks. "Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of bangkok," he wrote. Watch the video below.

Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of bangkok❤️#baaghi1

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 6, 2020 at 2:52am PDT

​Baaghi 3, the latest edition of the franchise, looked promising and fans were looking forward to all the action and entertainment. It released on 6 th March but only had a brief run at the theatres. Baaghi 3 is now streaming on an OTT platform.

