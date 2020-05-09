Karisma Kapoor has no recollection of this picture with Akshay Kumar from the 90s

Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films in the 90s. Among them are Sapoot, Suhaag, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya and others. On Friday, Karisma Kapoor dug out an old picture with Akshay Kumar. However, the actress has no recollection of the moment in which it was clicked.

In the picture, Akshay and Karisma can be seen twinning in black and white outfits with their enthusiasm at peak. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, " have no recollection which film, when or where this picture was taken! But it has a great energy. Akshay Kumar, those were the days,"

I have no recollection which film , when or where this pic was taken ! But it has a great energy ???? @akshaykumar those were the days ! #90s #flashbackfriday

In the 90s', Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance in Akshay Kumar's Yeh Dillagi while Akshay had a cameo in Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai, starring Karisma.

Lately, Karisma Kapoor has taken a fascination to share throwback pictures from her personal life as well as from the sets of her films from the 90s which often feature her co-stars. She also often plays "guessing games" with her Instafam, asking them to name the movies she shares throwback stills from.

