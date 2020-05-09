Deepika Padukone plays tennis with Irrfan Khan in this priceless throwback video

A day back, Deepika Padukone and late Irrfan Khan's film Piku completed five years. Irrfan's demise is still being mourned by his friends, colleagues and fans. Deepika took to Instagram to share a video of herself playing tennis with the actor. "Please come back," she wrote.

The video was taken on the sets of Piku. Deepika, who had a deep fondness for Irrfan like all of us, earlier paid a tribute to him with the song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye', from the same film. Along with that, she also shared a throwback photo from the sets.

please come back!???? #irrfankhan

Irrfan, who was battling cancer for the past two years, spent half of this time in London, getting himself treated. Despite not being in the best of health, he shot for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which also remains his last theatrical release so far. Irrfan breathed his last on 29th April, at a Mumbai hospital and is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons.

