Deepika Padukone plays tennis with Irrfan Khan in this priceless throwback video

A day back, Deepika Padukone and late Irrfan Khan's film Piku completed five years. Irrfan's demise is still being mourned by his friends, colleagues and fans. Deepika took to Instagram to share a video of herself playing tennis with the actor. "Please come back," she wrote.
The video was taken on the sets of Piku. Deepika, who had a deep fondness for Irrfan like all of us, earlier paid a tribute to him with the song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye', from the same film. Along with that, she also shared a throwback photo from the sets.
please come back!???? #irrfankhan
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 8, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT
