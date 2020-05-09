“Hang in there”- says Ranveer Singh, as he sends fans love and good vibes during the lockdown

With the ongoing pandemic, our lives have almost come to a stand-still, and the lock-down is taking a toll on the mental health of many of us. At such a time of crisis, one can only try to keep the optimism alive and not let the situation get the best of them. Actor, Ranveer Singh, in a recent Instagram live session, appealed fans to do the same.

“It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends & fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes & good energy. I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion,” he said.

Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone, at home, are keeping themselves occupied with workouts and household chores as they also keep sharing glimpses of their locked-down life. Post lockdown, they both await the release of Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.

