Mother’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood celebs shower love on their mothers 

Today, May 10, India celebrates Mother’s Day. The Internet is flooded with people sharing their fond memories with their mothers and thanking them for everything they do selflessly. Owing to the lockdown, many are unable to celebrate this day they usually do with several people staying away from their family. All this love is now being outpoured on social media.

Bollywood celebrities are also taking to social media to share pictures, songs and poems for their dear mothers. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is debuting a song titled 'Ma', dedicated to all mothers. Sanjay Dutt has penned a poem for late mother Nargis Dutt, while Ananya Panday shared an old video where she is answering who is her most favourite person in the world and she says her mother. Sara Ali Khan shared an unseen picture of her as a newborn baby posing with her mother and grandmother. Other celebrities also wished their mothers in their own ways with heartfelt posts.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom.

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on May 3, 2020 at 2:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram

माँ। #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 10, 2020 at 12:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Meri Maa ki Maa ????????‍♀️????????????????????‍♀️ Thank you for creating Mommy ????????????????‍????‍???????????????? #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on May 9, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram

❤️ Love & only love – Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on May 9, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

This pretty much sums up mother's day and well… every other day with Tim ❤️???? #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 9, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

The answer is still the same ???? love u @bhavanapandey ❤️

A post shared by Ananya ???????? (@ananyapanday) on May 9, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT

Words fall short when it comes to describing how much you two mean to me. A mom's job is the hardest in the world and you two have been pros. Thank you for everything.❤️ #HappyMothersDay

— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 10, 2020

Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @RochakTweets and the lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @guggss. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/ZrVltvIAr2

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 10, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Then & Now! ???? Happyy Mother’s Day Mumma! ???????????? Since you can’t take me piggyback anymore, i just want you to know that your warm cuddles and your smile make my heart equally happy ???????????? I love you! ❤️❤️ @geeta_sanon

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on May 9, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mothers Day to the strongest woman i know… everyday i find something like you in me, sometimes it freaks me out, but mostly i love it ???? I’ll always be your little doll… love you Maa… ????

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on May 9, 2020 at 11:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Hmmm….. so that’s where I get it from ???? #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on May 9, 2020 at 9:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Dodging them till date. Keep them coming Maa. Love you! ❤️

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on May 9, 2020 at 5:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Just like every other day❤️❤️❤️so lucky to have you mommyyy #mothersday

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

