Sonu Sood organises multiple transport buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown 

All set to make a shift in the lives of hundreds of migrants in Mumbai is actor Sonu Sood who has officially become the first Bollywood celebrity to organize transport services and send these helpless, underprivileged migrants home. Sonu has organised multiple bus services which would help them head home and unite with their families in this difficult hour of coronavirus.
Sood, who sponsored the travel and meal kits for these migrants, received permissions from both, Karnataka and Maharashtra Governments. A total of ten buses left from Thane, Maharashtra today to Gulbarga, Karnataka. The extremely generous actor made sure to be personally present there and bid goodbye to these hundreds of migrants. He has officially become the first Indian celebrity to come forward and lend such strong support. Sonu was really moved to see these hundreds of migrants walking around on roads being homeless.
Apart from this, Sonu Sood recently donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan. Earlier, the talented star had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.
View this post on Instagram
.@sonu_sood organises transport buses for migrant workers | @realbollywoodhungama
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on May 11, 2020 at 4:16am PDT
ALSO READ: Sonu Sood to provide meals to 25,000 migrant workers during Ramzan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply