Sona Mohapatra to host a musical webinar for 17,000 healthcare workers

Most of the younger generation has grown up on stories of how our leading artists like Kishore Kumar & Lata Mangeshkar would go perform at the border for soldiers to boost their morale. Even cricketing hero MS Dhoni turned singer last year to entertain the troops. In times when the pandemic is a real-time war, our frontline healthcare workers have assumed the responsibility of donning the armor and become soldiers to battle it out. It’s, thus, heartening to see artistes like Sona Mohapatra working round the clock to prepare for a concert to boost the morale of medical professionals. The songstress is all set to do a musical webinar for healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, ward boys, pharmacists to buck up their morale. Apparently, the show has already seen 17,000 online registrations, all of whom will be tuning in live for this webinar.
Sona will be singing her hit tracks starting with 'Ambarsariya', 'Naina', 'Bahara', 'Bekhauff', 'Rupaiya', 'Rangabati' & 'Dil Aaj Kal' amongst her other hits & will also do a special section for requests from the healthcare professionals who have registered. This will be a 90-minute performance including interactions from her home studio Tarasha.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply