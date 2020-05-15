Mad Max 5 will be prequel, won’t star Charlize Theron as Furiosa

Five years ago, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron starrer Mad Max: Fury Road released. Now a prequel focusing on Furiosa is underway. Director George Miller is currently casting for the prequel but it won't star Charlize Theron as Furiosa.
Speaking to the New York Times, Miller confirmed he and Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nick Lathouris are currently working on the prequel. But, it won't star Charlize as Furiosa who became a fan favourite after the release of the film. The filmmaker considered de-aging CGI effects as they used in The Irishman but he doesn't feel the technology is there yet. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe," he told NYT.
Since the casting is underway, it will be exciting to see who takes on the role of Furiosa.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Leave a Reply