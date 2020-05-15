Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s superhero film Ball and Chain to release on Netflix

After Jungle Cruise, actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to reunite for the movie adaptation of the 1990s comic, Ball and Chain. It will be written by Emily V Gordon. The actor has confirmed that the film will release on Netflix, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dwayne Johnson, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "This project has become quite the unique & dynamic recipe to cook up. And I’m excited to team up with these very talented women. In #BallAndChain, my dear friend (I’m contractually obligated to call her that) Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers that only work when we’re together. Written by Oscar nominated @emilyvgordon, who of all things, is also a licensed couples therapist ???? #BallAndChain."

Dwayne Johnson, Dany, and Hiram Garcia will produce under Seven Bucks banner along with Kevin Misher and Emily Blunt.

Meanwhile, their film Jungle Cruise has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film has been moved to July 2021 release.

