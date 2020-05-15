Remo D’souza says choreographers are coming together to help out-of-work background dancers

Amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, many have lost job opportunities. Daily wage workers are in crisis due to a halt in the productions of films and TV. As celebrities are working towards providing ration and financial assistance to them amid this crisis, choreographer and director Remo D'souza will be working towards helping out-of-work background dancers.

Speaking to a daily, he revealed that they will be following social distancing norms even after returning to the sets when the situation becomes stable. Remo said that he will try and come up with choreography to follow the protocols Meanwhile, he and a bunch of choreographers are gearing up for a show to raise many for the background dancers. He said that they will record performances from their homes.

Remo D'souza further revealed that they received amazing entries for Danz Station and are already on Round 2. The winner of the show will receive Rs. 50, 000 cash prize.

