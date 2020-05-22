Sara Ali Khan celebrates fourth anniversary of graduation; Varun Dhawan calls it her best picture ever

With the world coming to a halt owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities are sharing throwback pictures reminiscing the good old days when they could go out and work. On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram to share pictures from her graduation day as she completes four years today.

Sara Ali Khan graduated from Columbia University in 2016. Sharing pictures from the day, Sara wrote, '19th may 2016. Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime"

Sara Ali Khan's co-star of her upcoming film, Varun Dhawan commenting on the post said, "Best picture u ever put up".

19th May 2016 ???????????????????? Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime ????‍♀️????????‍♀️???? ⏰ #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan in his old interviews has always made it clear that his kids will join the industry only after they finish their education. Recently in an interview with, Sara Ali Khan while talking about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood plans said that there are no plans in the future as he is yet to go to college.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan had started shooting for Anand L Rai's film Atrangi Re along with Dhanush before the lockdown. The film also stars Akshay Kumar.

