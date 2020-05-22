Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strikes different poses with brother Aditya in this childhood picture

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares adorable throwback pictures of her daughter Aaradhya, she seldom shares pictures of her own childhood. Not many pictures of the actress from her childhood days have been shared on the internet.

Recently, with throwback pictures of celebrities doing the rounds during the lockdown, Aishwarya Rai's childhood photo has also resurfaced. Back in 2018, Aishwarya Rai's brother had shared a collage of four photos from their childhood days in which the two can be seen goofing around striking different poses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai had started shooting for Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan which will be made in two parts. It was only last December that the film went on floors in Thailand with actors from the Hindi and South film industry joining hands. The cast includes Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi. Sobhita Dhulipala was roped in to play the pivotal role of a princess who is a master of the Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. The film is a multilingual project and will be released simultaneously in all major Indian languages.

