“If Ramanand Sagar finished writing a scene at 3 am, the actors would quickly get ready to shoot!”, says son Prem Sagar

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has been entertaining audiences all over with its heartfelt narrative. The beautiful performances by actors and an immersive storyline make it a complete family entertainer. It’s a little-known fact that the entire crew used to shoot extensively round the clock. The entire schedule would be very hectic, for over 78 weeks the Bombay-Umergaon route had cars plying and trains loaded with the Ramayan crew. There were no call sheets and no fixed schedules. If Ramanand Sagar finished writing a scene at 3 am, the actors would quickly get ready to shoot! Over 100 workers, actors, and technicians worked in shifts and round the clock to ensure that all episodes of Ramayan would be telecast in time every week.

Furthermore, the VFX work too had to be completed in record time. Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar reveals, “There were no computers for the special effects to be created. Most of them had to be done using the camera. We used a few techniques such as back projection, miniatures, etc. Many times for night shoots, we used cotton posted on the glass to create cloud effects. Slides were used in slide projectors, Lord Shiva dancing in the Himalayas was filmed with a slide projected on a screen with miniature planets in the background. Scenes involving mountains and different looks, many times a miniature of 10-15 feet were used. Also, a new machine SEG 2000 (Special Effects Generator) had launched in the market and all the special bow and arrow effects were done using it. There were mechanical effects and glass matting for creating special effects. We even used Dhoop and incense sticks to create early morning fog effects.”

It's interesting to know the amount of hard work and dedication that went in to create Ramayan for television audiences.

Also Read: “I walked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I was Sita ji, I was reborn”, says Dipika Chiklia in her throwback picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results