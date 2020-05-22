Kriti Sanon tries her hand at making khow suey and it looks delicious

Kriti Sanon has been making the most of the lockdown and has been embracing her cooking skills like no else. From making delicious cakes to trying her hand at making khow suey, Kriti Sanon has been acing the lockdown game and how! The actress had recently put on a lot of weight for her role in Mimi where she will be portraying the role of a pregnant woman for the first time.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on May 18, 2020 at 2:16am PDT
Also Read: Kriti Sanon opens up about losing interest in eating food while gaining weight for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply