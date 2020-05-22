Kriti Sanon tries her hand at making khow suey and it looks delicious

Kriti Sanon has been making the most of the lockdown and has been embracing her cooking skills like no else. From making delicious cakes to trying her hand at making khow suey, Kriti Sanon has been acing the lockdown game and how! The actress had recently put on a lot of weight for her role in Mimi where she will be portraying the role of a pregnant woman for the first time.

She shared it on her Instagram and thanked her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala for the recipe. It looks absolutely delicious and she looks ready to dig in! Kriti posted it with the caption, “HOW SUEY ???????? In KHAU GALI For MAHA KHAAUU People???? Some #KriticalCooking by Me ????????‍♀️ Thanks @yasminkarachiwala for the recipe???? Video credit: @nupursanon ????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on May 18, 2020 at 2:16am PDT

Also Read: Kriti Sanon opens up about losing interest in eating food while gaining weight for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results