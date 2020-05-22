Bhumi Pednekar wishes her father on his birth anniversary with an emotional note

Bhumi Pednekar lost her father to cancer at the age of 18, but being the warriors that the Pednekar women are, they came out of the situation stronger. Bhumi, in an interview, spoke in detail about how her mother helped them during those times to stay stronger than ever and made it a point to play both the parents’ role in their lives. Celebrating her father’s birth anniversary today, Bhumi Pednekar penned an emotional note remembering the best times with him.

The note beautifully captures the precious relationship she shared with her father and shared some beautiful throwback pictures where he’s also seen dancing with her mother. The pictures and the note are surely going to tug all the right strings in your heart. Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Papa ♥️ I miss you everyday,every minute and every second… But then,I see you everywhere … When I look at myself,my eyes just like yours… When samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief … When we trouble mom and she says – you both are just like Satish. When we do some good,she says – you both are just like Satish. When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye,with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life . When Subhash kaka tell us about your epic escapades and courage .Your kindness and generosity – ‘Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold ‘ – he says . Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and baddi her son – ‘aarti toh Satish karta tha ‘ ‘Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri’ were made every time with so much love . Every Eid at Rashid kaka’s and the fun we had, I’m sure he misses his friend and all your pranks. I remember each morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice,all the sour world news and your sweet sweet smile. I remember each night that you stayed up with me during my exams… I remember every-time you fed me with yours hands… Every-time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps… Every-time i manipulated you for the things I want … Every-time you pretended like,nothing I said was false … Every time you picked me up from school and we listened to Madonna on our way back… Every-time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack… Every-time I pretended to sleep post our bedtime… Every-time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime , And now I know you knew it all,you let me make my mistakes cause you knew life was short. Every cricket and football match that we watched… Every birthday of ours,where you made us feel like we were gods … Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from. You taught us to love all and made us strong. Every time they say,you both are just like Him.I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become. #SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on May 18, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Durgavati and Takht.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar shares a throwback workout video as she misses her pilates session

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results